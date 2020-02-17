Stephen Miller Wedding, Bill Barr, AA Seat Puncher, Chaka Khan, Daytona 500, Justin Bieber: HOT LINKS

STEPHEN MILLER. Trump attends white supremacist senior adviser Stephen Miller’s wedding to Pence press secretary Katie Waldman at Trump International Hotel.

White House statement: The President is at Trump International Hotel for the wedding of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Miller. pic.twitter.com/U7DMg60Cgi — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) February 17, 2020

HERO’S WELCOME. Parasite director Bong Joon-ho received a very warm welcome after returning to South Korea.

BRAD PARSCALE. Trump campaign manager shares photo of Trump “winning” the Daytona 500, then deletes it after realizing it’s from 2004.

Trump's campaign manager, @parscale, shared an image of Trump "winning" the #DAYTONA500.



One problem: the image was from February 2004 when George W. Bush served as Grand Marshal of the "Great American Race."



Trump's arrival is 3rd image.



Mr. Parscale has deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/08ERCPP95a February 16, 2020

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/t9borCIRsBw?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

CORONAVIRUS. 14 Americans on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus: “An additional 44 Americans from the Diamond Princess ship who tested positive for coronavirus will stay in Japan while they recover. Some have been hospitalized, but not all who are infected are sick. The State Department said it was in the process of transporting more than 300 Americans who had been quarantined on the Diamond Princess off Yokohama, Japan, when it got word of the positive tests for the disease now known as COVID-19.”

BILL BARR. 1,100+ ex-DOJ officials call on Barr to resign for doing Trump’s bidding. “Barr’s actions in doing the President’s personal bidding unfortunately speak louder than his words,” the group of ex-officials wrote in a letter shared on Sunday by Protect Democracy, a nonprofit watchdog group. “Those actions, and the damage they have done to the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law, require Mr. Barr to resign.”

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/XuUW0epxmAA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

WENDI WILLIAMS. Woman in American Airlines seat punching controversy demands airline release name of passenger, and fire the flight attendant. “I want to know who he is. I would like to press charges against this man. Because, I was assaulted on this plane,” said Williams in an interview with TMZ. “And American Airlines, I would like the flight attendant Loretta fired.”

@BravoAndy Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior. The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum! pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 9, 2020

BOMBS BURSTING IN AIR. Chaka Khan’s National Anthem interpretation roasted on Twitter.

STACHE NO MORE. Justin Bieber has shaved off his facial fur.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Nolan Zarlin, Charlie Matthews, Victor Pinheiro, Tyler James and MORE.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. I Am Not Okay With This.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/M9vp9lhZiqU?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript>

MONDAY MUSCLE. Titus Fauntleroy.