Ruth Wilson and Matt Bomer to Star in ‘The Book of Ruth’ About Ruth Coker Burks, the ‘Cemetery Angel’ Who Provided End-of- Life Care to 1,000 Gay Men with AIDS

Ruth Wilson and Matt Bomer have signed on to star in The Book of Ruth, a feature film based on the life of Ruth Coker Burks, the self-described “straight church lady” who provided end-of-life care to nearly 1,000 gay men with AIDS whose families had abandoned them.

<noscript><iframe class='youtube-player' type='text/html' width='640' height='360' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y74-VKuOZCI?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent' allowfullscreen='true' style='border:0;'></noscript> A TODAY show original about “Cemetery Angel” Ruth Coker Burks

Deadline reports: “Set in 1983, Ruth Coker Burks (Wilson) lives a busy life, devoted to her work, her six-year-old daughter Jessica, and her faith. When a handsome new neighbor (Bomer) turns out to be a gay New-Yorker who has fled the City and returned home after the death of his partner to AIDS, she decides to educate herself on the epidemic sweeping the country.”

Broadway director Michael Arden is set to direct a screenplay by Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham.