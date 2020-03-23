Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT) Hospitalized After Coronavirus Worsens

Rep. Ben McAdams, the second House lawmaker to announce that he tested positive for coronavirus, was hospitalized after experiencing shortness of breath on Friday, he announced Sunday night.

McAdams said he called the COVID-19 hotline and was instructed to check in at the hospital’s isolation unit. He said he received oxygen and is now feeling “relatively better,” urging people to follow the advice of the CDC and the Department of Health.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) announced last week that he tested positive. On Sunday, Senator Rand Paul became the first senator to test positive.