Highlights from Rosie O’Donnell’s Coronavirus Benefit, Which Raised $500K for Broadway: Ben Platt, Patti LuPone, Cynthia Erivo, Darren Criss and More — WATCH

The Rosie O’Donnell Show benefit on Sunday night raised more than $500,000 for The Actors Fund which included a $100,000 donation from O’Donnell herself.

1/2 a million dollars for the actors fund – thank u everyone #TROS — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 23, 2020

Slated to appear on the show were Erich Bergen, Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Lorin Latarro, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley and more.

Below, a selection of the appearances. You can watch the full stream here.