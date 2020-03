Here’s something to look forward to later in April. HBO is premiering the six-part unscripted series called We’re Here which we reported on last November, in which Drag Race alums Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen, and Eureka transform small-town residents across America into drag queens.

The show appears to take its cue from Queer Eye as an empowering look at discovering one’s own potential and conquering challenges and fears.