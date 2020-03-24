Man Dies After Self-Medicating for COVID-19 with Chloroquine, Which Trump Has Pushed as a Potential Treatment: WATCH

An Arizona man is dead and his wife in critical condition after they drank water laced with chloroquine phosphate meant for use as a parasitic treatment for their fish tank.

NBC News reports: “The man’s wife told NBC News she’d watched televised briefings during which President Trump talked about the potential benefits of chloroquine. Even though no drugs are approved to prevent or treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, some early research suggests it may be useful as a therapy. The name “chloroquine” resonated with the man’s wife, who asked that her name not be used to protect the family’s privacy. She’d used it previously to treat her koi fish. ‘I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, ‘Hey, isn’t that the stuff they’re talking about on TV?””

The couple mixed the substance with water believing it would protect them from coronavirus, began vomiting, and called 911. The man later died.

Trump has been pushing chloroquine, in a tablet form as a malaria drug, as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Said Trump this week: “The nice part is it’s been around for a long time. If things don’t go as planned, it’s not going to kill anybody.”

Pres. Trump touts chloroquine, an old malaria drug, that doctors say may help treat novel coronavirus, claims it will be available "almost immediately."



Read more about chloroquine:

In another press briefing, Trump said, “It may work, it may not work. I feel good about it. That’s all it is, just a feeling. … It’s not a drug that you have a huge amount of danger with. It’s not like a brand new drug that’s just been created that may have a monumental effect, might kill you. We’re gonna know very soon. …. In terms of malaria, if you want it, you can have a prescription. And by the way, it’s very effective, it works. … Let’s see what happens. We have nothing to lose.”

“What do you say to Americans who are scared?” Trump was asked.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter. I think it’s a very nasty question.”

Pres. Trump pressed on chloroquine, a malaria drug he claimed yesterday might be available soon, but which the FDA says needs further study.



