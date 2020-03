Broadway icon Patti LuPone is showing us how she’s getting through the coronavirus quarantine. Prompted by fans after she sang from her basement during the recent Rosie O’Donnell Broadway benefit, LuPone offered fans a tour of the basement, which includes a jukebox, Nipper the RCA dog, a slot machine, a massage table, a desk, and a piano.

I heard somebody wanted to see more of my basement. ๐Ÿ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/fBea7emR6h — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) March 23, 2020

And of course she has dancing, and pinball.