Kirstie Alley Trends After Gushing Over Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Former Cheers actress, UK Celebrity Big Brother contestant, and Scientologist Kirstie Alley trended on Twitter Tuesday after unloading effusive praise on Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus (which he retweeted, of course).

Tweeted Alley: “Dear Mr. President, @realDonaldTrump I wanted to thank you for ur recent decorum, sincerity, & care towards us. You’re taking charge & leading in a manner needed & wanted for this country. I highly commend you for ur boundless energy & willingness to solve problems. Thank you”

Of course people had a lot to say about it.

“Thank you for ur recent decorum“ and “leading in a manner needed & wanted“ ???



2 months late

Malaria pills

Attacking reporters

Nobody thanked me for donating my presidential salary

Mocks Mitt Romney

Chinese Virus



Earth to Kirstie Alley.

Come in Kirstie. https://t.co/uv7dQbIwbm March 24, 2020

Kirstie Alley being MAGA is the cherry on top of this clusterfuck fever dream of a day. — Stephanie Wittels Wachs (@wittelstephanie) March 24, 2020

Wow, Kirstie Alley is a cult multitasker. Although both the Scientology cult and the Trump cult involve poor decision making, irrational anger towards those who disagree with you , an ignorance about how mental and physical illnesses work and also dead people. https://t.co/UpfRnWkirD — Meredith (@meralee727) March 24, 2020