Colton Underwood, who starred on season 23 of The Bachelor, said he’s tested positive for coronavirus. Underwood made the announcement in a video on social media, writing: “This virus doesn’t care how old or healthy you are. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones and stay home. For those wondering what my symptoms are: headache, body aches, night sweats, fever, shortness of breath and a cough. Currently I get winded doing simple tasks like walking up the stairs getting out of bed.”

