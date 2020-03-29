Police Break Up 47-Person ‘Corona Party’ Held in Defiance of NJ Social Distancing Order: WATCH

Police on Saturday broke up a 47-person “corona party” in a 550 square foot apartment drinking to a DJ in defiance of New Jersey’s social distancing order. The party took place in Ewing Township, outside of Trenton, according to police.

Governor Phil Murphy shamed the participants: “We are not going to be shy about naming and shaming those who can’t get this message into their heads. Last night right here in Mercer County, Ewing Township police broke up a party with 47 people, including a DJ, crammed into a 550 square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be.”

Last night, Ewing Township Police broke up a party with 47 people – including a DJ – crammed into a 550-square foot apartment. The organizer was charged, as they should have been and deserved to be.



This is not a game. Stay home. Be smart. March 28, 2020

Last week, a similar party was held in Kentucky. At least one of the attendees now has coronavirus.