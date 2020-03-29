‘Catastrophic Mistake’: Trump Rejected Emergency Coronavirus Funding Offer on February 5

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) / Twitter

Trump administration officials rejected an offer of emergency coronavirus funding from Congress on February 5 in a meeting with senators including Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Yahoo News reports: “The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, said they ‘didn’t need emergency funding, that they would be able to handle it within existing appropriations,’ Murphy recalled in an interview with Yahoo News’ ‘Skullduggery’ podcast. ‘What an awful, horrible catastrophic mistake that was,’ Murphy said. “

Murphy tweeted about the meeting that same day: “Just left the Administration briefing on Coronavirus. Bottom line: they aren’t taking this seriously enough. Notably, no request for ANY emergency funding, which is a big mistake. Local health systems need supplies, training, screening staff etc. And they need it now.”