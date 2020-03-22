Toronto Man Who Contracted COVID-19 at Miami Beach Gay Circuit Party Speaks Out: WATCH

David Anzarouth, a Toronto man, came down with COVID-19 at Miami Beach’s Winter Party earlier this month. Anzarouth, who spoke with CBC about his diagnosis and experience, said he disregarded the emerging disease when he decided to make the trip to South Florida.

Said Anzarouth to CBC: “It was definitely on everybody’s mind but … at the time, we thought, ‘Let’s not lose all this money,’ I myself have been needing a vacation, so I said ‘Let’s go.'”

Anzarouth said he was traveling with a group of about 20 people and sharing a hotel room with three people. He said he began feeling the effects of the virus on the plane home but it hit him full on the next day.

“The minute I woke up, I was drenched in a pool of sweat,” Anzarouth told the network. “I was shaking. I was so cold. My head was pounding. It was something like I’ve never experienced before. It was the most incredible pain I’ve ever experienced … My body felt like I had been flattened.”

Anzarouth added: “There’s no one to blame … I understand that I put myself into a place where I risked my health.”

Anzarouth went and got tested after hearing about the other cases at the Winter Party and is now recovering.

Here’s another interview he gave to Canadian media.