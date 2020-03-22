Randy Rainbow Puts in a Herculean Effort to ‘Social Distance’ During the COVID-19 Crisis: WATCH

Intrepid reporter Randy Rainbow sat down (from a remote studio, of course) with Vice President Mike Pence to talk about COVID-19.

Said Rainbow: “Give us your assessment of where we are right now with the coronavirus, which Donald Trump has recently started calling the ‘Hillary flu’ or in medical terminology, Obamatitis Nancyuspelosis, or COVFEFE-19.”

Pence’s recommendation to Randy during this time was to stay at home, to which Randy, of course, has furnished a musical response, drawing from the animated Disney epic Hercules. Watch Randy “social distance,” as only he can, below.