David Geffen Slammed After Flaunting $590 Million Yacht in Coronavirus ‘Stay Safe’ Instagram Post

Billionaire David Geffen has gone private on Instagram after being slammed for flaunting his $590 million yacht ‘Rising Sun’ in a post urging others to stay safe.
Wrote Geffen in the post, which featured a photo of the 400-sq-ft super yacht previously owned by Oracle’s Larry Ellison: “Sunset last night…isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”
Geffen, whose foundation is a major contributor to LGBTQ rights organizations, health clinics, theaters, museums, and charities for the homeless in L.A., was blasted for the tone deaf post on Twitter by View co-host Meghan McCain and others.
Wrote McCain: “David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God’s sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque.”