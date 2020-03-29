David Geffen Slammed After Flaunting $590 Million Yacht in Coronavirus ‘Stay Safe’ Instagram Post

Billionaire David Geffen has gone private on Instagram after being slammed for flaunting his $590 million yacht ‘Rising Sun’ in a post urging others to stay safe.

Wrote Geffen in the post, which featured a photo of the 400-sq-ft super yacht previously owned by Oracle’s Larry Ellison: “Sunset last night…isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I’m hoping everybody is staying safe.”

Geffen, whose foundation is a major contributor to LGBTQ rights organizations, health clinics, theaters, museums, and charities for the homeless in L.A., was blasted for the tone deaf post on Twitter by View co-host Meghan McCain and others.

Wrote McCain: “David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God’s sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque.”

David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God's sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your fucking yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque. https://t.co/iZ0e5VKLDM March 28, 2020

David Geffen’s thought process: "Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can’t pay their rent and they’re worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they’d love to know how I’m doing. Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They’ll love this!!!" 💀 pic.twitter.com/yby7xOjb8C — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 28, 2020

Today at noon on David Geffen’s yacht, Ivanka Trump will demonstrate how to make champagne popsicles.



And don’t miss Betsy DeVos at 1pm with her scintillating talk on how to protect your yacht from vandals. pic.twitter.com/9Dn2QD7LOj — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) March 28, 2020

David Geffen sends a message:



You poor plebs can suck it.

It's fabulous to be rich.

Look at me!

h/t @litcapital pic.twitter.com/q1hELQa3H3 — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) March 28, 2020

Fun story: in NYC in the late 1960s, my mom got fixed up on a date with David Geffen, who was then still in the closet. She said he spent the entire time talking about himself. https://t.co/hJMucGA9xw — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 28, 2020

David Geffen is probably nice if you’re rich. But Darren and I lived in a small apartment in Malibu that just happened to be across PCH from his house in Carbon beach. He fought tooth and nail to keep people out of the PUBLIC beach access next to his home. His security was mean! https://t.co/inif50xwyX — Alice Radley (@alice_radley) March 28, 2020