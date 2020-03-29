Noah Reid and Dan Levy Recreate Famous Movie Romances Starring Their Beloved ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Couple: WATCH

As Schitt’s Creek hurtles toward its series finale on April 7, Entertainment Weekly celebrated Dan Levy and Noah Reid’s business partners-turned-significant others David Rose and Patrick Brewer in a series of digital covers parodying the famous cinematic romances in Sixteen Candles, Casablanca, and Notting Hill.

Make a wish, David and Patrick. 🎂 In our new digital cover story, #SchittsCreek stars @danjlevy and @olreid take us inside the journey that saw two business partners become soulmates: https://t.co/AnFr6IQRMY Story by: @shananaomi pic.twitter.com/sV0C3CvvY8 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 25, 2020

Wrote EW in its cover story: “A mid-series twist of fate delivered Reid to Schitt’s Creek in what was originally conceived as a short-lived role, until he melted everyone’s hearts and led the show down a completely different path. Since Patrick proposed to David last season, the two have marched steadily toward the altar, slowed only by typical wedding planning drama — sky-high venue and catering costs, tragic spray tans that threaten to ruin engagement photos — but never any artificial, will-they-or-won’t-they obstacles.”

Noah Reid summarized Patrick’s storyline in 30 seconds.

They also talked about their most romantic scenes: