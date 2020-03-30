Here’s The Deal: Joe Biden Launches Podcast to Provide Listeners ‘A Voice of Clarity During Uncertain Times’

Here’s the Deal … Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has launched a podcast with a title that riffs on one of the former vice president’s catchphrases.

NBC News reports: “The podcast ‘Here’s the Deal’ is intended to provide listeners ‘a voice of clarity during uncertain times’ by delving into pressing subjects affecting Americans’ day-to-day lives in conversations between Biden and ‘national top experts,’ according to a description of the podcast shown to NBC News. … The campaign said it plans to upload episodes regularly and to expand the conversations beyond the pandemic, although staffers acknowledge the topic will be revisited often as the nation continues to grapple with its life-altering effects.”

The first episode featured “Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, for a discussion on President Trump’s handling of COVID-19, what we should be doing differently, and how we move forward.”

Said Biden “Why am I doing this? So we can keep talking to each other. We can’t hold rallies anymore, but we’re not gathering in big public spaces. We’re living in the new normal, but I want you to know that I’m with you and I’m on your side and we’re going to get through this together as a country.”

Check out the podcast HERE or HERE.