‘Twinks 4 Trump’ Founder Lucian Wintrich Held a ‘Corona Potluck’ in His NYC Apartment Inspired by ‘Chickenpox Parties in the ’90s’

Lucian Wintrich, “Twinks 4 Trump” founder, alt-right sympathizer, and formerly credentialed White House reporter for the conservative blog Gateway Pundit, held a “Corona Potluck” at his NYC apartment, social distancing be damned.

“Twinks for Trump” was an art project featuring shirtless men wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ hats which was displayed at a Milo Yiannopoulos “Gays for Trump” party at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

The New York Post reports on Wintrich’s potluck: “About 20 people jammed his artfully-decorated apartment, drinking and socializing under Wintrich’s massive erotic oil painting depicting the murder of Abel, encased in a gilded baroque frame. … At the time of the Wintrich soiree, New York had already shut down Broadway. Just hours after the last revelers went home, the city announced that schools, bars and restaurants would also follow suit. In March 15th guidelines, the city health department recommended people “keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, whenever possible,” and cease all non-essential travel. The federal government has urged all Americans to avoid crowds of 10 or more.”

Said Wintrich’s invite (above) which featured an image of the virus with a fork in it and a kid speckled with chicken pox: “They can’t diagnose us all. Don’t wash your hands. … Bring your fav dish!”

Wintrich told the NY Post: “The majority of folks I invited, if they got it, would recover fairly quickly and build up an immunity to the present form of COVID19. It was relatively inspired by the chickenpox parties that were all the rage in the 90s.”

In November 2017, Wintrich was arrested after assaulting a woman at a speech he was giving at UConn titled “It’s Ok to Be White”.

Wintrich’s experience as a writer seems to have begun with his tongue-in-cheek approach to personal harassment in college. According to a VICE profile of Wintrich, “his writings were rejected by the student newspaper” at Bard College while he was a student there, so Wintrich subsequently started a rival blog, which posted an anonymously written column referring to a fellow student’s vagina as “cold and damp” and linking to her personal Facebook page.

Wintrich is known to be close to or associated with such alt-right figures as Milo Yiannopoulos, “Pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, and “citizen journalist” vigilante James O’Keefe.