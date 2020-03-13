L.A. Pride is Not Until June — But It Has Been Postponed, as Has (Most of) Miami Beach Pride This Month

Organizers of L.A. Pride are not taking any chances and have postponed all events related to its 50th anniversary this June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wrote organizers in a tweet: “Due to the concerns of COVID-19, CSW will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020. Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available.”

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, CSW will postpone all events related to the 50th Anniversary of LA Pride that were scheduled for June 2020. Organizers are assessing the situation. More information to be provided around the postponement as details become available. March 12, 2020

Miami Beach Pride was scheduled to take place from March 28 – April 5, and organizers have postponed all but a few symbolic events.

They write: “Upon further collaboration today with the mayor of Miami Beach and our health-related partners, the Board of Directors of Miami Beach Pride has announced the rescheduling of the 2020 Pride event, with the exception of the smaller, outdoor events scheduled for Monday, March 30. The decision was based on safeguarding the health of the event’s guests, sponsors, volunteers, staff and community-at-large. Monday night’s events will go on as scheduled as a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. Those events include the rainbow flag raising ceremony at Miami Beach City Hall, the Pulse Nightclub remembrance ceremony at 1111 Lincoln Road and the pop-up art gallery exhibition at the rooftop of 817 N. Lincoln Lane.”

The other Pride events will be rescheduled for a later date.