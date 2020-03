Jason Collins / Twitter

NBA veteran Jason Collins says he and his partner Brunson Green have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Collins said he believed he contracted the virus while traveling to New York City for the Brooklyn Nets Pride game at the beginning of March. He said he has experienced “tightness” in his chest and may return to the hospital today. Collins also thanked health care workers and said he was grateful for the support.

On Saturday I went to the ER and got tested and spoke with some docs about the tightness in my chest. I’m home now resting but still experiencing some tightness and might go back to the hospital later today. On Saturday my lungs were clear, which obviously is good. March 24, 2020