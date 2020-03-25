Ryan Murphy Donates Medical Props from ‘Pose’ to Mount Sinai Hospital

Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy has donated medical props from the FX show, which were used in scenes related to the AIDS epidemic, to Mount Sinai Hospital for use in the COVID-19 response.

Wrote Murphy on Instagram: “On my FX series POSE, one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/hiv counselor. Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let’s all keep giving when and where and how we can. More to come…”