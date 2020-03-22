Nyle DiMarco Thinks He Has Coronavirus But He’s Skipping the Test Because Others Need it More Than He Does: WATCH

America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars champion Nyle DiMarco believes he has COVID-19 but says he has decided not to get tested because he’s on the mend and others need the test more than he does. DiMarco, who is deaf, signed on social media that for 48 hours starting Sunday night, he had a fever, body chills, a sore throat and a mild cough, all of which are symptomatic of COVID-19. Some with COVID-19 have reported not being able to taste or smell. That was his experience too.



I’ve been really sick and I am now on the mend.



It is very possible I contracted coronavirus and I have access to get tested but I do not want to. The reason is because there is a shortage of covid-19 test kits in the U.S. and the sick patients need it more than I do



DiMarco added that he knew he wasn’t a high risk so he stayed calm and communicated with his doctor and self-quarantined, watching for respiratory issues to worsen, but he is recovering and continuing to self-isolate.

Signed DiMarco: I’d really like to stress the importance of testing. Of course testing is critical and it’s been proven in some countries like South Korea to greatly help the efforts of combating Coronavirus. In a perfect world I would take that test. However, the U.S. lacks enough test kits for everyone. if you are healthy and if you have no respiratory issues I strongly encourage you to be mindful of sick patients and allow them to get tested if they need it more than you do. And please stay home. … We’re all in this together. Let’s do it.”