Worldwide COVID-19 Cases Top 300,000; U.S. Cases Accelerate to More Than 26,000, with 340+ Deaths

Worldwide cases of COVID-19 are more than 311,000, according to a worldwide tally recorded by Johns Hopkins University. Cases in the United States number more than 26,000.

More than 340 people have died in the United States. More than 13,400 have died worldwide.

The death toll in Spain is accelerating and the government is extending its state of emergency for an additional 15 days, CNN reports: “The country’s health ministry said on Sunday that another 394 had died in just the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities to 1,720. … Spain has been locked down and placed in a state of emergency since Friday March 13. The period was initially expected to last 15 days, but cases in the country continue to soar as that deadline approaches. Emergency hospitals have been set up across the country, while residents have been urged to stay indoors and normally busy streets are deserted. Almost 25,000 cases have been reported in total, with a drastic spike of 5,000 new cases reported on Saturday.”

Italy recorded 793 deaths on Saturday, bringing the country’s death toll to 4,825.

We hope that all our readers are following guidelines for social isolation and keeping yourselves safe and sane during these trying times, and to those of you who have contracted COVID-19, we send our wishes for a speedy recovery.