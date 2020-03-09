Danny Tidwell’s Husband Shares Touching Tribute After ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist’s Tragic Death

David Benaym, the journalist and husband of So You Think You Can Dance finalist Danny Tidwell, who died tragically in a car accident over the weekend at the age of 35, penned a touching tribute to the dancer on Instagram on Sunday.

Wrote Benaym: “I’m devastated that my Danny, the love of my life, my beloved friend, the artist, the talented angel, fierce mind, legendary dancer, my now late husband, Danny Tidwell died last night in a car crash while his friend was driving him home from work.

“We were so lucky to have him, life was so challenging for him,” Benaym added. “But he was a warrior, and he came back standing, always. We loved each other so much, he was and always will be family. He made me the happiest for so many years, we were able to create so much together, a book and a show, Moving Still, an amazing magazine adventure for 7 years, movmnt magazine, that made us so proud.”

Benaym continued: “He had such an impact on the dance world, life gave him so much to deal with from a young age. I will write more about you Danny, tell your story, continue your legacy, make sure that you are not forgotten, that you are celebrated. An angel with no wings you said you were, you were flying all along, and you’ll be our guardian angel from now on. I love you, I’ll forever miss you. You’re now in peace, mon Danny, and I know you know how much you were loved.”

Tidwell’s death was first reported by his brother, choreographer Travis Wall.