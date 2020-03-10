FOX News Host Trish Regan Spews Lie-Filled Rant: Coronavirus is a Democratic Impeachment Scam Against Trump — WATCH

FOX Business host Trish Regan claimed Monday night that COVID-19 is a Democratic impeachment scam against Donald Trump in an unhinged rant characterized by some of the most dangerous lies spewed all week.

Said Regan: “We’ve reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president. And sadly it seems they care very little for any of the destruction they are leaving in their wake. Losses in the stock market, all this, unfortunately, just part of the political casualties for them. You know, this is the time to be united. Not to be pointing fingers, not to be encouraging hate. And yet what do we see? We see the absolute opposite from the left tonight. … The hate is boiling over. Many in the liberal media using, and I mean using, coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the president.”

“This is impeachment all over again,” continued Regan. “Like with the Mueller report, like with Ukraine-gate, they don’t care who they hurt. Whether it be their need to create mass hysteria to encourage a market sell-off unlike anything we’ve seen recently or whether it be to create mass hysteria in order to stop our economy dead in its tracks, don’t kid yourself. They told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump.