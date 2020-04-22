Towleroad Gay News

Actor J. August Richards Thanks Fans for Support After Coming Out as Gay: 'One of the Best Days of My Life'

Actor J. Augusts Richards (Council of Dads, Angel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) came out as gay on Monday in a chat with co-star Sarah Wayne Callies shared to Instagram. On Tuesday, Richards opened up even more.

Said Richards: “Yesterday was one of the best days of my life… “Thank you” feel like cheap words to describe the depths of the gratitude I feel for your support and the crushing avalanche of LOVE I felt aimed at me yesterday… For now, it will have to do. #PRIDE #LGBTQ #BlackLGBTQ #ComingOut”

Richards also announced he’d be going live today on Instagram at 7 pm ET with his co-star Steven Silver.

