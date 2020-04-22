Actor J. August Richards Thanks Fans for Support After Coming Out as Gay: ‘One of the Best Days of My Life’

Actor J. Augusts Richards (Council of Dads, Angel, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) came out as gay on Monday in a chat with co-star Sarah Wayne Callies shared to Instagram. On Tuesday, Richards opened up even more.

Yesterday was one of the best days of my life… “Thank you” feel like cheap words to describe the depths of the gratitude I feel for your support and the crushing avalanche of LOVE I felt aimed at me yesterday… For now, it will have to do. #PRIDE #LGBTQ #BlackLGBTQ #ComingOut pic.twitter.com/1xrpzsdK3M — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) April 21, 2020

Richards also announced he’d be going live today on Instagram at 7 pm ET with his co-star Steven Silver.