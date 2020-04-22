Dr. Anthony Fauci Assures 7-Year-Old Girl That Tooth Fairy Will Not Catch Coronavirus: WATCH

In a touching moment on Will Smith’s Snapchat talk show Will From Home, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered a child’s question about coronavirus and the Tooth Fairy.

Asked 7-year-old L.A. resident Ava to Dr. Fauci: “Can the Tooth Fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus? And can she catch the virus?”

Replied Fauci: “I gotta tell you, Ava, I don’t think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy. So when you get your tooth [after it falls] out, you stick it under the pillow and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”

The episode is scheduled to debut on YouTube at some point today.