First US COVID-19 Death Happened Weeks Earlier Than Thought; UK Coronavirus Death Toll Twice What Has Been Reported by Govt.

The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom is at least 41,000, more than twice the official government figure of 17,337, according to an analysis by the Financial Times.

The FT reports: “The FT extrapolation, based on figures from the ONS that were also published on Tuesday, includes deaths that occurred outside hospitals updated to reflect recent mortality trends. The analysis also supports emerging evidence that the peak of deaths in the UK occurred on April 8 with the mortality rate gradually trending lower since, despite the 823 hospital deaths announced on Tuesday, which were sharply up on the 449 in the previous 24 hours.”

In other news, the first coronavirus-related death in the United States happened weeks earlier than previously thought.

The NYT reports: “The first report of a coronavirus-related death in the United States came on Feb. 29 in the Seattle area, although officials there later discovered that two people who had died Feb. 26 also had the virus. But Santa Clara County officials said that autopsies of two people who died at their homes on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17 showed that the individuals were infected with the virus. The presence of the disease Covid-19 was determined by tissue samples and was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county health officials said in a statement.”