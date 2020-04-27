Andy Cohen Expands on Call for End to Discriminatory Ban on Blood and Plasma Donations by Gay Men Amid COVID-19 Crisis: WATCH

Andy Cohen joined CBS This Morning to expand on his recent statements protesting the FDA’s discriminatory restrictions on gay and bisexual men donating blood and plasma during the COVID-19 crisis.

As we’ve reported, although the FDA recently relaxed the policy, gay and bi men are still barred from donating blood — and plasma — unless they abstain from sex for three months. Cohen noted in a Watch What Happens Live! segment last week that no such restriction applies to heterosexual people.

Said Cohen to CBS anchor Gayle King: “There have been great strides in testing for HIV since these rules were enacted. You can get an HIV test in 20 minutes. They I know screen the blood again a second time after you’ve donated. … I just think this needs another examination. We’re in an unusual moment in time right now. There is a war going on and we’re all being asked to adapt and I think the FDA should too.”