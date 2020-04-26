Brad Pitt’s Anthony Fauci Fact-Checks Trump’s Briefing Room Lies on SNL: WATCH

Brad Pitt opened Saturday Night Live‘s second SNL-at-Home episode as Dr. Anthony Fauci, addressing Trump’s lies in the briefing room and offering some fact-checking.

You may recall that in early April Fauci was asked who he’d want to play him on SNL, and the doctor responded that he’d like the Oscar-winning hunk to portray him. And last night, SNL made a dream come true.

That one time when Dr. Fauci jokingly said "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on Saturday Night Live.



And then he did.pic.twitter.com/Cd3cbHbEsP April 26, 2020

Began Pitt’s Fauci: “First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, and sometimes graphic emails. Now, there’s been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus. And, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines. So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say. And, remember, let’s all keep an open mind.”

First, Pitt’s Fauci took on Trump’s assertion that there would be a vaccine “relatively soon.”

“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth, sure, the vaccine’s going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

Pitt’s Fauci then moved on to Trump’s statement that “like a miracle, [coronavirus] will disappear.”

“A miracle would be great. Who doesn’t love miracles? But miracles shouldn’t be plan A. Even Sully tried to land at the airport first.”

Trump also told the American people that “anybody that wants a test gets a test. The tests are there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful.”

“Okay. Couple of things,” continued Pitt’s Fauci. “I don’t know if I would describe the test as ‘beautiful’ unless your idea of beauty is having a cotton swab tickling your brain. Also, when he said ‘everyone can get a test’ what he meant was, almost no one.”

Trump also said “I’m not sure anybody knows what it is.”

“We know what it is,” corrected Pitt’s Fauci.

Pitt’s Fauci also tackled Trump’s recent suggestion that UV light could kill the virus, or injecting disinfectant.

Said Pitt’s Fauci, face-palming: “I know I shouldn’t be touching my face, but…”

“I’m going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever’s listening,” Pitt’s Fauci added. “And when I hear things like ‘the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide pod challenge,’ I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t.'”

Finally, Pitt took off the mask and addressed the real Fauci and health care workers: “To the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders, and their families for being on the frontline.”