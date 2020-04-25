Randy Rainbow Taps Mary Poppins for Coronavirus Classic: ‘A Spoonful of Clorox’ — WATCH

Donald Trump’s suggestion that people might try ingesting disinfectant to “knock out” coronavirus gave Randy Rainbow a few ideas for other home remedies, with an assist from Mary Poppins.

Sings Rainbow: “Some Pledge on your pancakes makes coronavirus pass, coronavirus pass, coronavirus paaasss — if it gives you gas try some bleach in your beer, and shove a flashlight up your ass. Heal yourself with UV rays! … A little Drano in your cup will clear your sinuses right up, and quench your thirst unless it kills you first.”