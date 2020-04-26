Cecily Strong’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer Zooms in to SNL with Some Tips for Lockdown Protesters: WATCH

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Cecily Strong), referred to as “that woman” by Donald Trump, zoomed in to SNL’s Stay-At-Home episode to offer some advice to people protesting lockdown.

“Even though most fricking governors are laying down restrictions because of the virus, mine are somehow ‘too far,'” explained Strong’s Whitmer. “Now, you may have heard about the protesters that fathered in the streets of our capital for Ted Nugent cosplay last week. Look people, it’s ‘live free or die.’ Not ‘live free and die.’ And Trump adviser Stephen Moore is comparing these protesters to Rosa Parks. Yeah, if Rosa Parks was fighting for her right to get hit by a bus!”

“If you gotta protest, here are some tips to do it safely,” Whitmer continued. “Stay home, I promise you can call me a ‘bitch’ from the safety of your couch. It’s called Twitter! So, if you must head outside, maintain proper social distancing. That’s six feet apart at all times. So if the tip of your AK-47 can touch the tip of your buddy’s AK, back off. And please, wear face masks. But not a Joker mask. And not a clown mask, and absolutely no masks that come with a hood.”

Finally, Strong’s Whitmer added, “Like you, I’ve heard the rumors that I’m on Joe Biden’s shortlist to be vice president. VP’s veep. Because if it’s gonna be a woman, it might as well be ‘that woman.'”