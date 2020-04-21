Psychedelic Furs, ‘Legendary’, Bill Barr, Idris Elba, Chloroquine, Orville Peck, Richard Quest, Jwan Yosef: HOT LINKS

LOCKDOWN. Attorney General Bill Barr threatens legal action against governors who oppose opening economy: “We have to give businesses more freedom to operate in a way that’s reasonably safe,” Barr said. “To the extent that governors don’t and impinge on either civil rights or on the national commerce — our common market that we have here — then we’ll have to address that.”

CLARIFICATION OF THE DAY. Novak Djokovic says he’s “opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel.” “But if it becomes compulsory, I’ll have to make a decision whether to do it, or not. This is my current feeling. I don’t know if it will change, but it really influences my profession.” Backstory HERE.

IDRIS ELBA. We should do lockdown every year, to remember this… “I think it’s… other species use it. It’s called hibernation. But it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

LOVE OF HER LIFE. Lady Gaga is in the deep end with her current flame Michael Polansky.

ELECTION STOLEN. Senate Intel Committee reaffirms support for intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in 2016 election to help Trump, hurt Clinton. “Tuesday’s bipartisan report, from a panel chaired by North Carolina Republican Richard Burr, undercuts Trump’s years of efforts to portray allegations of Kremlin assistance to his campaign as a ‘hoax,’ driven by Democrats and a ‘deep state’ embedded within the government bureaucracy.”

CHLOROQUINE. There are no benefits to the anti-malaria drug against COVID-19, says new study.

END OF JUNE. Most Americans don’t think it will be safe to end lockdown until end of June. “Sixty-five percent of Americans surveyed said they expect the coronavirus pandemic to be controlled enough to allow for gatherings of more than 10 people by the end of June or later.”

ANOTHER JOURNALIST. CNN’s Richard Quest tests positive for coronavirus: “I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

TALK SOUP. Joel McHale wore a mask and showed off his guns at a farmer’s market in L.A.

CUTTHROAT. This is how American Idol‘s remote shows are going to work. “It’s going to be more cutthroat because you’re going to see more people eliminated each week than normal. So there is going to be less room for error. And I think that will make it more exciting.”

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. The Psychedelic Furs “No One”.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Orville Peck “Summertime”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Legendary.

TAKE IT OFF TUESDAY. Jwan Yosef.