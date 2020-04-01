Rep. Devin Nunes Calls Coronavirus School Cancellations ‘Overkill’ in Remarks That Will Not Age Well: WATCH

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) told Laura Ingraham’s FOX News show that cancelling schools in California for the rest of the year due to COVID-19 is “overkill” and suggested they be sent back in two weeks.

Ingraham said parents would be demonstrating if “normal life” didn’t start up again soon and were forced to wait for a vaccine: “That would not be going back to normal life, Congressman Nunes, for 12 months. Which if parents across the country are hearing that, and workers, they are going to be showing up in Washington, even if you all aren’t here. … They’re going to be coming to Washington to send you a message.”

Replied Nunes: “That’s not going to work. The schools were canceled here in California, which is way overkill. It’s possible kids could’ve went back to school in two weeks to four weeks, but they just canceled the rest of the schools. So, I’m optimistic here.”

Added Nunes: “I think that the drugs that are on the market now, look how quick we were able to get this approved, this new malaria drug. That you have been talking about every night. There’s a lot of optimism here that we have in some of these drugs that are coming online. The vaccines are going to take a while, but look; we have this bill that we just passed last week, $2.2 trillion worth, we have to focus on keeping people employed.”