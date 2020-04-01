Seth Meyers Asks Elizabeth Warren About Joining a Biden or Sanders Ticket, Social Distancing, and SNL: WATCH

Elizabeth Warren appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night and fielded a few questions about the coronavirus crisis, possibly becoming running mate with or endorsing Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, and Kate McKinnon’s SNL impression.

“I have not talked with people about it,” Warren said of joining a ticket. “Look, I’m focused right now on this [coronavirus] crisis. Last week, we were negotiating a record $2 trillion bill to try to support health-care workers and to try to support our economy, and now I’m trying to push hard for this oversight part of it, sending letters to Secretary Mnuchin. That’s just where my attention is focused right now, and frankly I think it’d be presumptuous for me to be doing anything else.”

Asked Meyers: “You haven’t endorsed a candidate yet, and it certainly seems like your positions line up more in lockstep with Senator Sanders than they do with Joe Biden. Are you going to endorse, or is this something you’re considering to wait on?”

Replied Warren: “You know, again, I really want to say that, right now, it’s less about the politics and much more about the crisis that our country is in, and I think that’s really where our focus has got to be at this moment. So that’s where I’m keeping my attention right now. We don’t get to do any political rallies at this moment anyway.”

Warren also revealed what she has been binge watching, her dog Bailey, and her thoughts on the coronavirus stimulus bill.

Warren also talked about her plan for fighting a pandemic like COVID-19.