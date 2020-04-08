Ellen DeGeneres Slammed for Comparing Quarantining in Palatial Mansion to Being in Jail: WATCH

Ellen DeGeneres faced backlash on Tuesday for a joke she made during her first show from her living room.

Said DeGeneres about being in quarantine: “This is like being in jail, is what it is…mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay.”

Appearing to realize that the joke wasn’t too cool, Ellen clapped her hands together and pretended to laugh: “Ahh, the jokes that I have.”

One fan responded: “Petition to stick her in an actual jail after quarantine is lifted. Just for a month or so, so maybe she can learn something.”

Another responded: “Put her in Jail DURING the quarantine where prisoners are literally getting coronavirus b/c they can’t afford bail.”

Another quipped, “Man it sure is funny how incarcerated people are not given access to proper hygiene and are at an astronomically higher chance of being sexually assaulted.”

Another said: “Poor Ellen, languishing in her $15 MILLION MANSION. Yes, it’s just like prison.”

The remarks come after a few months in which the talk show host has been facing a slew of bad publicity. Last fall, she defended her friendship with President George W. Bush after chumming it up with him at a ball game, and in recent weeks she has battled a campaign sparked by a viral tweet calling her “one of the meanest people alive.”