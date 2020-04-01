Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dies from Coronavirus Complications

Singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne and Ivy), who was reported to be in a medically-induced coma yesterday after having contracted COVID-19, has died.

Rolling Stone reports: “Schlesinger’s lawyer, Josh Grier, confirmed the musician’s death. Schlesinger was hospitalized in March and tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, he was placed on a ventilator, which left him heavily sedated.”

Billboard reported: “The 52-year-old pop savant has three Emmys and a Grammy in his collection, and an Oscar nomination for “That Thing That You Do,” the title track to the 1996 Tom Hanks-directed film. Born in New York City, Schlesinger has an enviable track record as a producer, engineer and songwriter across film (That Thing You Do!), TV (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street), theater (Cry-Baby: The Musical) and with several music projects, including Brooklyn duo Fever High.”