Fox News’ Dr. Oz Calls for Opening Schools Because It Would Only Lead to 2-3% More Deaths: WATCH

Fox News contributor Dr. Mehmet Oz said Thursday that the U.S. should consider reopening schools because it would result in only a 2-3 percent increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19.

DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider." 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

“We need our mojo back,” Oz told host Sean Hannity. “Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble.

“I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity,” Oz added. “I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing that the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent, in terms of total mortality. And, you know, any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives, with a theoretical risk on the back side, that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”

What happened to “Do No Harm,” Dr. Oz. Seriously, he needs to lose his medical license. https://t.co/IycXfyJ4Cq April 16, 2020

I don’t know how Republicans got from “No Child Left Behind” to “let’s kill 3% of America’s schoolchildren,” but they did it. https://t.co/qhItFQplpt https://t.co/GFxWC58wvz — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) April 16, 2020

loving Dr. Oz's full transition to vampire https://t.co/Od3alSCX5Q — ishmael (@iD4RO) April 16, 2020

When did @DrOz become Dr. Frankenstein?



FFS… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) April 16, 2020

Dr. Oz wants to eat your children https://t.co/vjFl7E7l6i — Danny Peterson (@dannypinnyc) April 16, 2020

Dr. Oz, go back to school https://t.co/x6PWXdYEeu — Sebastian Stockman (@substockman) April 16, 2020

Dr. OZ’s insane idea that “We should re-open schools because there’s only a 2-3% chance of kids dying” is perhaps the nadir of the right’s insane notion that we must get back to normal no matter the cost. — Touré (@Toure) April 16, 2020