Fox News’ Dr. Oz Calls for Opening Schools Because It Would Only Lead to 2-3% More Deaths: WATCH

Fox News contributor Dr. Mehmet Oz said Thursday that the U.S. should consider reopening schools because it would result in only a 2-3 percent increase in the number of deaths from COVID-19.
“We need our mojo back,” Oz told host Sean Hannity. “Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble.
“I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity,” Oz added. “I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing that the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent, in terms of total mortality. And, you know, any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives, with a theoretical risk on the back side, that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”