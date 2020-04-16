Pastor Tony Spell, Joe Exotic, Elizabeth Warren, Susan Collins, Lindsey Graham, Millie Bobby Brown, Armie Hammer, Kelly Clarkson, Warwick Rowers: HOT LINKS

#WINNING: Jobless claims at 5.2 million, pushing unemployed to 22 million. With the latest jobless claims, roughly 1 in 7 workers is now jobless, an “unfathomable” number, according to The Century Foundation’s Andrew Stettner, an expert on unemployment.

INSUFFICIENT FUNDS: Paycheck Protection Program is out of money

ONE WORD: Elizabeth Warren says she would be Joe Biden’s running mate against Trump if asked

Madddow: If [Joe Biden] asked you to be his running mate, would you say yes?

Warren: Yes. pic.twitter.com/5EIofG2TNt — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 16, 2020

RE-HUNKER DOWN: Cuomo extends New York coronavirus shutdown to May 15

DEADBEAT: City leaders to Trump: Pay your bills, help us fight the coronavirus

SCAMVANGELIST: COVID-19-Defying Pastor Wants People to Send Him Their $1,200 Stimulus Checks

MAINE: Democratic challenger out-raises Collins in Maine Senate race

SOUTH CAROLINA: Lindsey Graham outraised by Democratic challenger in first quarter

HERE WE GO: Michigan residents sue Governor Whitmer over coronavirus pandemic orders

SAN ANTONIO: A Gay Judge in Texas Was Sanctioned for Displaying the Rainbow Flag. Was She Wrong?

RED TAPE: Gay men still unable to donate blood and plasma despite new FDA guidelines. Here’s why.

BUSTED: Sheriff cites California pastor for ‘hiding’ congregants on Easter Sunday

SCALPED: Armie Hammer Gave Himself A Quarantine Haircut

DADDY O #ArmieHammer 🔨 pic.twitter.com/U4vwKpfeiq — CALL ME BY YOUR NAME SUPPORT GROUP (@CMBYNFanSupport) April 15, 2020

TIGER KING: Joe Exotic’s husband says Joe is ‘a really big Trump suppoter’

HITCHED: Gay Porn Stars Jack Vidra and Cain Marko Got Married in Quarantine

WELL SAID: Ridley Scott: ‘This orange-headed fellow that’s running us, he’s a nutcase, isn’t he?’

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: Millie Bobby Brown & Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Play the ‘Whisper Singing Challenge’ – Watch! (Video)

CUTENESS: TikTok teens are using Jason Derulo’s ‘Get Ugly’ challenge to come out to their families

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Kelly Clarkson, “I Dare You”



THURSDAY THIRST: Worldwide Roar (formerly the Warwick Rowers)