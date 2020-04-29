Patriots Rookie Kicker Justin Rohrwasser Fights Back Tears, Says He’ll Remove ‘3 Percenter’ Tattoo: WATCH

Fighting back tears, Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser said he would have a tattoo removed after it went viral on social media. The tattoo is the symbol of the ‘3 Percenters’, a right-wing militia group linked with the white supremacy movement.

Said Rohrwasser in an interview with WBZ’s Steve Burton: “The first time I found out what it was linked to was on Saturday. That’s why it was so surprising. … When I was 18, I got it. [3 Percenters were] described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the authoritarian government of the British, and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s such an American sentiment. A patriotic sentiment. And coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me and I always was proud to be an American. I’m very proud to be an American.”

“As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it’s exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body. I said cover it up, but I want to get it removed from my body. It’s shameful that I had it on there ignorantly. I’m sorry for all my family that have to defend me.”