New ‘Tiger King’ Episode, Buttigieg’s ‘Win The Era’ PAC, Troye Sivan, Jacqueline Wilson, Chromatica: HOT LINKS

2020. Biden +6 over Trump in Florida poll: “Pollsters also asked if the election were held today, who voters would support for president. Former Vice President Joe Biden outperforms Trump 46% to 40%, the survey found — but Binder cautions that the survey includes only registered voters, not likely voters and ‘the campaign season has screeched to a grinding halt and people are rightly less focused on politics.'”

WISCONSIN. Tuesday primary postponed until June.

WIN THE ERA. Pete Buttigieg launches new PAC for down-ballot candidates: “Our nation and world are in a period of upheaval right now, which will make it more important than ever to support and elect good leaders this November and into the future. This is not only a question of replacing the current president and doing away with the division and cruelty that have characterized the Trump era, but also ensuring we have strong leaders at every level of government.”

We'll be rolling out a series of endorsements—but many of America’s most promising emerging leaders are not always well known, so I’d love to hear from you.



Are you supporting a candidate (for any office) who we should pay attention to? Tell us here: https://t.co/fVn7Cafnbq — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 3, 2020

TIGER KING. New episode on the way, according to Jeff Lowe.

REALLY, REALLY SICK. Pink details her and son Jameson’s battle with coronavirus: “There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life. It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

LARRY DAVID. The Curb Your Enthusiasm comic says it’s hard to think Woody Allen did anything wrong.

JACQUELINE WILSON. Children’s novelist comes out at 84: “I’ve never really been in any kind of closet. It would be such old news for anybody that has ever known anything much about me. Even the vaguest acquaintance knows perfectly well that we are a couple,” she said. The only person to be “appalled” at her relationship was her mother, she added. But: “that wasn’t too devastating for me because my mum cordially hated my ex-husband; she didn’t really approve of any of my friends.”

ALABAMA. State could have highest per capita death rate due to COVID-19: “If the worst were to happen – if Alabamians refuse to follow social distancing measures, the state’s intensive care units become overfull with the most ill coronavirus patients, or even if people here are unlucky – nearly 10,000 Alabamians could die from COVID-19 by the middle of next month.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Danny Williams, Lucas Loyola, Sebastian Suave, Florian Macek and more HERE.

LADY GAGA. Chromatica album cover revealed.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Troye Sivan “Take Yourself Home”.

PRESIDENTIAL VIDEO OF THE DAY. Dina Martina.

UNSOLICITED COMEBACK OF THE DAY. Lindsay Lohan.

REAL ESTATE TOUR OF THE DAY. Kelly Clarkson’s ranch.

MONDAY MOOD. Jamie Dornan.