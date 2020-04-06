Randy Rainbow Reveals His Hopeless Devotion to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo in ‘Andy’ — WATCH

Stranded in his hot pink NYC bedroom amid the coronavirus pandemic, Randy Rainbow lets it all out in a message to his new mancrush: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Sings Rainbow:

Baby, someday, when COVID’s not a thing

If we’re on Earth, for what it’s worth

I hope they make you king.

You run my state

while I gain weight

with grace and dignity

oh please, be my dad

oh, Andy.

Adds Rainbow: “Andy my darling, this global pandemic is scaring me real bad. But watching your daily press briefings sure does calm me down. The way you manage to lead and inform without terrifying the living sh*t out of me or straying from the facts. And still find time to nurture my delicate spirit with adorable slide shows and relatable anecdotes about meatballs. You’re wise, levelheaded, eloquent and sexy and a time when the world needs it most. It sure is a refreshing change from that motherf—… aw gee, I won’t get into specifics.”