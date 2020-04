Sherry Vine, Alaska, and Jackie Beat as The Golden Girlz.

Blanche, Dorothy, and Rose are quarantining in separate rooms in their Miami Beach home. It’s Spring Break and Blanche wants to head out and find a man in Fort Lauderdale wearing a rubber bodysuit slathered in hand sanitizer but there’s a little problem called COVID-19.

Will Blanche get spit-roasted by two hot, wet college boys or will they remain stuck with each other? Find out, below.