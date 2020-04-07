Trump on Biden Phone Call: ‘It Was Really Good, Really Nice’

Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden spoke by phone on Monday night and Biden offered the president advice on handling the coronavirus crisis, according to reports.

Said Trump: “We just had a very friendly conversation. Lasted probably 15 minutes. And it was really good, it was really good, really nice. I appreciate his calling.”

President Trump shares conversation with Joe Biden today: “Wonderful, warm conversation … He gave me his point of view and I fully understood that. We just had a very friendly conversation. Lasted probably 15 minutes. Really good. Really nice.” April 6, 2020

Said Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield: “Vice President Biden and President Trump had a good call. VP Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation.”

The NYT adds: “Mr. Trump’s campaign quickly emailed that ‘Sleepy Joe Biden has completely lost touch with the American People,’ accusing him of pushing to raise taxes. Mr. Biden, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter that Mr. Trump’s response to the coronavirus had been slow. ‘Week after week, he downplayed the threat it posed, misled the American people, and failed to act,’ he said. Ahead of their brief conversation on Monday, the two camps had both suggested willingness to make the unusual call happen. Mr. Trump said last week that he would ‘love’ to take Mr. Biden’s call, saying that he had ‘always found him to be a nice guy.'”