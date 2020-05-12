Canadian Rocker Bryan Adams Trends After Slamming China for COVID-19: ‘Bat Eating, Virus Making Greedy Bastards’

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams trended on social media after launching a racist attack on China over the coronavirus.

Said Adams on Instagram, as the caption to an isolation performance of his track “Cuts Like A Knife”: “A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than ‘thanks a f**king lot’ is go vegan. To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of yourselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon. I’ll be performing a snippet from each album we were supposed to perform for the next few days. X❤️ #songsfromisolation #covid_19 #banwetmarkets #selfisolation #bryanadamscutslikeaknife #govegan🌱”

Some reactions to Adams’ rant:

And I thought #BryanAdams was one of the good guys. ☹️The upside to his gigs being cancelled is that he’s got LOTS of time for his apology tour, sprinkled with some anger management classes via Zoom or perhaps even a perfunctory rehab stint for appearances sake 🤷‍♀️ — Annie Banannie🇨🇦🌱 (@lamullr) May 12, 2020

#BryanAdams will be getting an invitation to White House https://t.co/UKEtdmVvWs — Robert Heinrich (@RobertH87918423) May 12, 2020

“thanks to some f–king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus” Bryan Adams.



What a legend. #BryanAdams #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DGuliGak09 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 12, 2020

Some people are confused if #BryanAdams tweet is racist or not. Well Katie Hopkins has championed it. Confusion over. https://t.co/6FI9ynAyOO — Dan Cooper (@DanCoop16423764) May 12, 2020

For fuck sake. Give Bryan Adams a break. He’s only saying what the majority is thinking. A lot of people saying he’s racist – bullshit! If I was called a “pie eating, beer drinking British arsehole” I wouldn’t say you were racist, I’d say you were correct 😂👍. #BryanAdams — Brent Hood (@brenthoodmusic) May 12, 2020

Now that I see #BryanAdams trending because he's a a racist fuckwit, I am a lot happier that I converted his concert t-shirt into my first ever homemade respiratory mask. pic.twitter.com/e8M9jGZiQw — John Baker (El Padrino) (@JohnBaker237) May 12, 2020

I'm willing to sell my Bryan Adams cassette tape at a really low price. I cant support him anymore. DM me….Serious offer only. Previous asking price of 25cents now down to 3cents. #bryanadams pic.twitter.com/kbkvQHo7i4 — John Donboli (@jdonboli) May 12, 2020

If you ever find yourself defending something vile (Like the rant that #bryanadams went on ) by saying "It's NOT racist, it's TRUE", then you must accept the fact that you are a fucking racist. — Michelle "Aunty Entity" (@RageMichelle) May 12, 2020

#BryanAdams

Looks like Bryan Adams will have to dust off 'Please Forgive Me.' pic.twitter.com/FEvMLrlkDi — RMc23 (@ItsMeRMc23) May 12, 2020