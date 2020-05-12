Fauci Previews Senate Testimony on COVID-19: Opening U.S. Too Soon Will Result in ‘Needless Suffering and Death’ and Delay ‘Return to Normal’

Dr Anthony Fauci is set to testify (remotely) at a hearing Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, and offered a preview of what he would say.

Said Fauci to a New York Times reporter late Monday night: “The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely. If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Fauci has been blocked by the White House from testifying before the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives.