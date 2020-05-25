Trump Flails in Defense of His Golfing (‘Exercise’) Amid 100K COVID Death Toll, Rages at Damning Biden Ad

Of course Donald Trump lashed out at the recent ad from Joe Biden and his supporters that exposed the president’s incompetence at handling the COVID-19 epidemic.

Tweeted Trump: “Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly……..vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii – Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!”