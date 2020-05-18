This Massive At-Home Performance of Hairspray’s ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ is the Perfect Antidote for a Dreary Pandemic Afternoon: WATCH

Approximately 150 alums from the various iterations of Hairspray (Broadway, film, live TV) plus some additional familiar entertainers including Marissa Janet Winokur, Harvey Fierstein, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Matthew Morrison, Jackie Hoffman, Sean Hayes, Nikki Blonsky, Kristin Chenoweth, Randy Rainbow, and Derek Hough came together for an at-home performance of “You Can’t Stop The Beat” which is sure to lift your spirits on a Monday afternoon.

The performance was created to support The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic. If you liked it, you can make a donation HERE.

The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.