Florida Keys to Reopen to Tourists on June 1 After Two Month Coronavirus Lockdown

Sunday afternoon tea dance at La Te Da before social distancing.

The Florida Keys are set to reopen to tourists on June 1 after a two month lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Miami Herald reports: “The Florida Keys will reopen to tourists June 1 by removing the checkpoints at the entrances to the island chain and allowing hotels to reopen at 50 percent occupancy, Monroe County leaders announced Sunday night. This is contingent on the state of the novel coronavirus in the Keys, county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said in a news release sent out at about 7:30 p.m. The decision to reopen was made in light of the Keys’ low COVID-19 infection rate in comparison to neighboring hotspots Miami-Dade and Broward counties.”