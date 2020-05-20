Titanic Ruling, Citizenship, Mike Pompeo, Janelle Monae, 13 Reasons Why, Gavin Newsom, Kesha: HOT LINKS

CITIZENSHIP. Trump amassing records on every adult in America: “But in the months since federal courts permanently blocked the Trump administration from asking the hotly-contested question for this year’s national head count, the administration has been pushing ahead with a backup plan — amassing government records to try to determine the U.S. citizenship status of every adult living in the country.”

GRADUATION CEREMONY OF THE DAY. Context is unclear aside from COVID-19, but get out your kleenexes.

BACK ON. Trump orders team to get his rallies into full gear: “Some White House allies have encouraged the campaign to prioritize its plan for restarting rallies, worried that the optics and purpose of Trump’s official travel — during which the president has sent mixed messages about his administration’s response to the pandemic while surrounded by aides in face masks — is too morbid and lacks the showmanship his core base adores.”

CALIFORNIA. Republicans take aim at Gavin Newsom’s emergency powers: “A pair of Republican lawmakers in California say they’re prepping a bill aimed at restricting the unprecedented power wielded by Governor Gavin Newsom during the Covid-19 health emergency. The bill by Assemblymen James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, seeks to end Newsom’s emergency powers by enacting a resolution that overturns the state’s declaration of emergency in effect since Newsom signed it on March 4.”

NANCY PELOSI. The House Speaker is very surprised Trump is so sensitive about comments that he is “morbidly obese.”

FROSTY. André Leon Talley says his friendship with Anna Wintour is in a massive block of ice.

BAT-BREAKUP. Here’s the reason Ruby Rose left Batwoman.

MEDICAL ADVICE. Republican political operatives are lining up “pro-Trump” doctors for TV appearances advising that everything’s okay for economy to reopen.

MEOW. Carole Baskin selling Tiger King catchphrase masks.

Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin is bringing together the two necessities that are helping us get through this pandemic — masks and of course, “Tiger King.” https://t.co/Mbpc1VLWf7 — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) May 19, 2020

MIKE POMPEO. Secretary of State held secret dinners on taxpayer dime: “Until the coronavirus shut them down in March, the gatherings were known as “Madison Dinners” — elaborate, unpublicized affairs that Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, began in 2018 and held regularly in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms on the government’s dime.”

MORE POMPEO. Secretary of State jolts out of press briefing amid questions about fired inspector general….

HEART OF THE OCEAN. Federal judge rules salvage company can cut into wreckage of the Titanic to attempt to recover Marconi telegraph: “The radio transmitter could unlock some of the secrets about a missed warning message and distress calls sent from the ship, said the company, which obtained the salvage rights to the wreckage in the 1980s. The site is about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.”

COVER GIRL OF THE DAY. Janelle Monae.

Presenting June cover star @JanelleMonae. Photographed by Collier Schorr via Zoom, the eight-time Grammy nominee speaks to V.F.’s @yohanadesta about fear, fury, and her upcoming roles in #HomecomingTV and #Antebellum. Read our latest cover story: https://t.co/yKv5772uwK pic.twitter.com/CSiWShSzmQ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 19, 2020

ISOLATION PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Kesha “A Little Bit of Love”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. 13 Reasons Why final season.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. David Mora.