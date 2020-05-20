Biden Blasts Trump on Hydroxychloroquine: ‘What in God’s Name is He Doing?’ — WATCH

Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted Donald Trump for claiming to take the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in case he got COVID-19.

Said Biden during a town hall with Yahoo News: “It’s like saying maybe if you inject Clorox into your blood it may cure you. C’mon, man! What is he doing? What in God’s name is he doing?”

“The words of a president matter,” Biden added. “You heard the vice president today or yesterday say ‘I’m not using it. I’m not using it.’ The vice president of the United States. Look, this is absolutely irresponsible. There’s no serious medical person out there saying to use that drug. It’s counterproductive. It’s not going to help, but the president, he decided that’s an answer.”